RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced on July 4 that he has tested positive for COIVD-19, according to a news release sent out Monday.

Allender began experiencing symptoms on Sunday and says his exposure to the virus occurred last week at a family event.

Allender indicates he is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to miss most or all of his in-office work duties this week, including Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Council President Lance Lehmann will chair the meeting.