RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After 8 years of being the Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender is not running for re-election in 2023.

Allender had the second longest continuous run as mayor in Rapid City history. Before that, he was Chief of Police and a police officer for several decades.

Allender says he’s seen the city go through a lot of changes over the years. He says even though Rapid City keeps growing, there will always be a small-town atmosphere.

“I think it’s up to each citizen and each government employee and each elected official to carry on with that and keep Rapid City a great place,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

Mayor Allender says he will start his first day of retirement on July 4th, Independence Day. He is keeping options open — but is not on the search for a new job at the moment.