Rapid City mayor encourages public to limit visits to city buildings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Hospitals aren’t the only places dealing with COVID-19 and the flu.

The City of Rapid City is also dealing with an increase in employee illnesses and absences.

In response, city officials would like you to avoid going to city facilities if possible. They’re asking people to call or email questions and set up appointments if you need to go to a city office in person.

“Reports indicate we may be weeks away yet from reaching the peak of this latest variant. We are asking the public to consider alternatives rather than making an in-person visit to city facilities,” said Mayor Allender.

They’re also encouraging people to use the library drive through and pay bills, file applications and register for activities online.

For more information, click here.