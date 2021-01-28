Rapid City Mayor Allender delivers State of the City address

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender delivered his state of the city address today.

He pointed out areas of improvement including a 3% increase in city sales tax as well as construction on the new arena, and community development. Allender says with everything that the COVID-19 pandemic affected, this year will also be a time for the community to recover.

“This seems like a very basic and a very elementary notion that we would just try to be nicer to people and we try to let people have their own opinions and not be offended by everything that’s said. That’s the desire, that’s the dream for us to heal and get on to a better community. I’m just asking you if you think we have what it takes, and if we do I’d like it to start with you,” Mayor Allender said.

Mayor Allender says if COVID-19 cases in the community continue to decline, the city will start easing health restrictions in city buildings and opening public pools.