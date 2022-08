RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man will learn his future after pleading guilty to first degree manslaughter.

In June 2020, Rapid City Police were called to a hotel for a report of an assault. Officers found Harry Black Bear unresponsive inside one of the rooms.

Lawrence Mexican was first charged with second degree murder before pleading guilty.

Officials say sentencing starts at 10 a.m. local time.