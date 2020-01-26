Rapid City man sentenced to prison for killing brother

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally stabbing his brother during a drunken argument. 55-year-old James Ladeaux, Sr., was sentenced Friday.

He pleaded guilty last month to second-degree manslaughter, admitting he killed his brother Fred in March. The reports say three years of his sentence will be suspended and he’ll get credit for the 311 days he’s already spent in jail.

Fred Ladeaux was found dead in an alley on March 18, and James was found next to him crying, with a bottle of vodka at his feet a knife in his hand.

