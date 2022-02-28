SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man involved in an undercover sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is headed to federal prison.

Today a judge sentenced Christopher Truax to 14 years behind bars, followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.

Truax thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl, but it was actually an undercover agent.

We also have an update on a second Rapid City man arrested during that same undercover operation. Documents filed today say Travis McDonald plans to plead guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography. He’ll face five to 20 years in federal prison.