PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Carl Relf was sentenced Thursday, September 21st to 45 years in prison on each of seven counts of aggravated assault.

In March, 2023, a Pennington County jury found Relf guilty of threatening multiple people with a gun on June 6, 2022.

Some of the victims believed they were going to die when Relf threatened them. Relf, of Rapid City, chased and shot a round at one of the victims.

Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Jason Thomas said “Random acts of gun violence are among the most terrifying crimes. Because we know that no matter what we do as citizens and parents, there is nothing we can do to protect ourselves or loved ones from falling victim to a madman with a gun.”

Thomas stated that Relf has had a lengthy criminal history and was on methamphetamine when he was arrested.

The maximum penalty for aggravated assault in South Dakota is 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count; however, due to Relf’s criminal history, the maximum penalty increases to a maximum of 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Relf will have credit for the 472 days he has already served. Additionally, Judge Wipf Pfeifle suspended 10 years of his sentence and ordered the sentences to run concurrently.