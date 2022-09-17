SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said.

Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota, the DOJ said. The drug was then distributed for use and/or distribution by others in western South Dakota.

Twogood pleaded guilty to the charge in May. Two co-defendants were sentenced already.