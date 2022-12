Jared Eng pleaded guilty to killing his mother in their Tribeca home, officials said. (Getty Images)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 24-year-old Perry Joseph Fogg has been sentenced to 8 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after a conviction for voluntary manslaughter.

According to the release announcing the sentence, in July 2021 Fogg struck and killed his victim with a pickup in Mellette County during a sudden quarrel or heat of passion.

Fogg was indicted in December 2021, and plead guilty on September 1, 2022.