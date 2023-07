RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Michael Quincy will spend 6 years behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Officials say Quincy was indicted following a Cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities searched his home and found devices with hundreds of images of child pornography.