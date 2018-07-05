Rapid City Man Sentenced For Methamphetamine Distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute meth in western South Dakota.
The South Dakota U.S. attorney's office says 34-year-old Daniel Richards was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken also sentenced Richards to 5 years of supervised release.
Authorities say that starting in May 2017 Richards conspired with other people to distribute between 5 and 15 kilograms of meth in the western part of the state. Others involved in the case are awaiting trial.
