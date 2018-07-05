Local News

Rapid City Man Sentenced For Methamphetamine Distribution

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 07:10 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 07:10 AM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute meth in western South Dakota.
    
The South Dakota U.S. attorney's office says 34-year-old Daniel Richards was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken also sentenced Richards to 5 years of supervised release.
    
Authorities say that starting in May 2017 Richards conspired with other people to distribute between 5 and 15 kilograms of meth in the western part of the state. Others involved in the case are awaiting trial.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates