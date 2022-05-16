RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for accidentally shooting and killing a man.

According to court papers, Joshua Walking Eagle was playing horseshoes with the victim in May of 2020 in Rosebud, when another man drove up and pointed a shotgun at them.

They stopped the game to confront the driver. Joshua Walking Eagle says he was trying to wrestle the gun away from the man when it went off, killing 48-year-old Lloyd Walking Eagle.

After pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, today a judge sentenced Joshua Walking Eagle to 30 months behind bars.