RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Rapid City man for illegally owning a gun while being a previously convicted felon.

The United State’s Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old Jackson Bissonette was sentenced to 24 months, followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Court documents say Bissonette was in possession of a shotgun when he came into contact with law enforcement in January 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Black Hills Fugitive Task Force.