RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man will spend just over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 44-year Eugene Perez was sentenced to 11 years and 5 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Officials say that from January 2018 to December 2021, Perez and others conspired to distribute pounds of meth in and around Rapid City.