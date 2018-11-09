Local News

Rapid City Man Pleads Not Guilty To Trying To Kill Doctor

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 08:03 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 08:03 PM CST

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City man has pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to get a gun to kill a doctor who treated his wife.

Sixty-two-year-old William Thoman appeared in court Thursday to hear the charges against him of attempted first-degree murder and criminal solicitation.

Thoman's attorney moved to dismiss the criminal solicitation charge, arguing that Thoman was charged incorrectly and that there was no evidence of a plan.

Prosecutors argued that Thoman tried to get a weapon.

No decision was made about dismissing the charge.

Thoman is accused of saying he wanted to kill the Rapid City Regional Hospital doctor for incorrectly treating his wife, who recently died of cancer.

Another court hearing is set for Dec. 6. Thoman remains in the Pennington County Jail on $500,000 bond.
 

