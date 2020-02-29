Rapid City man pleads not guilty in 2018 hit-and-run infant death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP/RAPID CITY JOURNAL – A man accused of killing an infant during a 2018 hit-and-run in Rapid City has pleaded not guilty. George Matousek pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree manslaughter and hit-and-run with injury in the October 2018 death of 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon. He also pleaded not guilty to driving under suspension. Police say Matousek was driving “at an extremely high rate of speed” before hitting two vehicles at a Rapid City intersection, killing the child. Matousek faces life in prison under the South Dakota’s habitual offender laws.

