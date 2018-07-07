Local News

Rapid City Man Pleads Guilty In Friend's Death

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Rapid City man has pleaded guilty to fatally beating his friend during a fight in January. 

27-year-old Joseph Dowty pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Nathaniel Ten Fingers.  

Sentencing is set for Aug. 8. Dowty faces up to 10 years in prison.

Rapid City police officers found Ten Fingers lying outside the back door of an apartment in the early hours of Jan. 26, his face covered in blood. He was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.

Defense attorney Shiloh MacNally says both men were intoxicated at the time of the fight.

