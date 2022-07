RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man, caught in an undercover sting during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, is headed to prison.

A judge sentenced Alexander Basaldu to 10 years behind bars on Thursday. According to court papers, he used a mobile app called “Whisper” to communicate with a DCI agent, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

They eventually arranged to meet up, and Basaldu was arrested.