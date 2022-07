RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man will spend seven years behind bars in connection with a sex trafficking sting at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2020.

According to court documents, an agent was posing as a 13-year-old girl using the ‘Meet Me’ app.

Travis John McDonald began messaging the girl with explicit texts and images.

The two agreed to meet up, which is when law enforcement arrested McDonald.

During the sting operation in 2020, authorities arrested eight people.