SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota says Harold Salway Jr. was indicted on June 23 and pleaded not guilty. A pending trial date has not been set.

The charges come from Salway unlawfully using and conspiring to distribute drugs while possessing two 9mm semi-automatic pistols and a .22-250 bolt-action rifle between Jan. 2021 and June 2022 in Rapid City.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Rapid City Police Department.