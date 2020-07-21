Rapid City man facing charges after early-morning crime spree

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old Rapid City man is behind bars following a series of crimes, including a stabbing, a burglary and a stolen pickup.

It all started just after four Tuesday morning when Billy Robertson refused to leave a home. Police say he got a ride, threatened the driver and ended up stealing the pickup.

From there Robertson is accused of driving on a lawn, breaking into a home and threatening to kill the homeowner. Police say the victim’s daughter called 911.

Robertson left and went to another home where he struggled with and stabbed the homeowner who went to the hospital with serious injuries.

From there, Robertson is accused of trying to steal another truck. Police say the owner tried to pull Robertson from the vehicle, but he continued to drive, dragging the owner in the process. When the owner finally got Robertson to stop, police say he went back to the original one he stole.

40 minutes after the ordeal started, an officer spotted Robertson leaving a golf course. With the pickup veering toward him, the officer shot at the truck. It stopped and Robertson ran off the area.

Law enforcement setup a perimeter and eventually caught Robertson.