SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls.
Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
When police arrested him, they say they found meth and weed.
Gary, who is 43, is expected to make his first court appearance this afternoon.
Gary has served time in both state and federal prison.
In 2012, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer. He’s served time at the penitentiary for escape and a hit and run crash.