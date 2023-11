RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A jury has convicted a Rapid City man of drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Sam Boyd began getting meth from someone in Colorado in the fall of 2020.

The meth was either mailed or transported to western South Dakota.

Boyd would then distribute it to others to sell.

He faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

A sentencing date has not been set.