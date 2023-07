RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A jury has found a Rapid City man guilty of sexual abuse.

Anthony Red Elk, 34, faces up to life behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say that between 2008 and 2010, Red Elk had sex with a girl under the age of 12 in Wanblee.

He then sexually abused the same girl in 2018 and 2019.

Sentencing is set for September 25.