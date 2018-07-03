Local News

Rapid City Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Car

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 05:35 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 05:51 AM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A 21-year-old Rapid City man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing a car Sunday night.

Officers were called to Exit 55 of I-90 for a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. Authorities say the driver ran away when they arrived.

Nicolas Schmidt was later arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana and driving without a license. A passenger had to be pulled from the vehicle. 

They were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.  
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


