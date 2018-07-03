Rapid City Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Car

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A 21-year-old Rapid City man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing a car Sunday night.

Officers were called to Exit 55 of I-90 for a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. Authorities say the driver ran away when they arrived.

Nicolas Schmidt was later arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana and driving without a license. A passenger had to be pulled from the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

