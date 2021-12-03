Man arrested on false impersonation and drug charges in Lincoln County

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man is behind bars in Lincoln County Friday.

Authorities say deputies noticed a vehicle at a storage unit complex near the Harrisburg exit of Interstate 29 early Thursday morning.

During the investigation, deputies learned the owner had altered the tags on the vehicle and lied to them about who he was.

The 41-year-old is charged with false impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, and more. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says more charges are possible.