RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was arrested on six counts after firing several rounds at a passing patrol car Saturday morning, October 7th.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At about 2:30 a.m. (MDT), police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Pendleton Drive. Witnesses stated that 44-year-old Christopher Dahn exited a bar and fired a handgun multiple times at a patrol car. The car was en route to an unrelated incident.

Two bystanders witnessed Dahn shooting at the patrol car and quickly took action. They disarmed Dahn, brought him to the ground and detained him there until the officers arrived at the scene.

While officers were speaking with Dahn, they noted his slurred speech and alcohol coming from him. Dahn was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Discharge of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated, Reckless Discharge, Discharge of a Firearm at a Motor Vehicle, Commission of a Felony with a Firearm, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon into a Liquor Establishment.

Dahn is in custody at the Pennington County Jail. There are no reports of damage or injury caused by the gunfire.

The Rapid City Police Department extends its’ appreciation to the bystanders who intervened and stopped a possible deadly incident from happening.