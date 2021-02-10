Rapid City man arrested in connection with recent suspicious fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been arrested on multiple charges following the investigation into four suspicious fires in the area.

Police say 68-year-old Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested in connection with fires that began taking place in the area of West Boulevard in Rapid City on December 6, 2020.

On February 8, authorities interviewed Andrzejewski and learned he was responsible for the following fires:

• Garage fire in the 1000 block of West Boulevard on December 6, 2020

• Garage fire in the 1000 block of South Street on December 6, 2020

• Freight room fire at 1018 11th Street on December 31, 2020

• Garage fire in the 1000 block of 12th Street on January 23, 2021

Authorities say Andrzejewski faces charges of first degree arson and three counts of second degree arson.

“We’re extremely thankful for the diligent cooperation that exists between the Rapid City Fire Department and our counterparts at the Rapid City Police Department,” Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson said in the release. “It’s our hope that the residents of this affected area can get back to a sense of normalcy with the news of this individual’s arrest.”

The RCPD Criminal Investigations Division says this is an active investigation and they anticipate additional criminal offenses.