Rapid City man arrested in connection with deadly fall down embankment

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have arrested a suspect for the death of a man who was pushed down an embankment.

51-year-old Thomas Tesch of Rapid City is charged with Second-Degree Manslaughter.

Police say Tesch pushed 38-year-old Schuyler Swan down an embankment on Mountain View Road early Thursday morning.

Swan died while being transported to the hospital. An autopsy shows he died of a brain bleed.

Police arrested Tesch Friday night. He’s being held in the Pennington County Jail.