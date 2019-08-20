Rapid City man arrested for threats, damages and drugs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old Rapid City man has been arrested for making terroristic threats and damaging a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. 

According to authorities, Daniel Nazarchuk allegedly messaged the sheriff’s office with threats to blow up various local and federal government entities. He also posted a video of throwing rocks and breaking a windshield of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. 

Nazarchuk is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance. The case has moved to the Pennington County State’s Attorney.

