RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Do you know who your kids are sending pictures and videos to on Snapchat? You might want to check.

A South Dakota man is accused of convincing girls to engage in sexually explicit conduct and then recording it on the popular app.

32-year-old Oscar Martinez-Olson is charged with sexual exploitation and child pornography.

The alleged crimes began in 2020 and continued until this year.

He’s scheduled to make his first federal court appearance tomorrow in Rapid City.