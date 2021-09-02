Rapid City man arrested for second-degree robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges after a robbery in Rapid City.

Rapid City Police say at around midnight on September 2, they were dispatched to 751 Mountain View Road for a report of a robbery that had just happened. Authorities received a report of a male entering a store, threatening an employee with a weapon concealed in his pocket, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect received money from the register and left the store. A deputy nearby spotted the suspect walking northbound from the area. The deputy stopped the suspect and took him into custody. 35-year-old Zachary Neely, of Rapid City, is being charged with 2nd-degree robbery.

