Rapid City man arrested for possession of child pornography

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man associated with a youth camp at Thunderhead Falls has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Javier Clark Moreno, 40-years-old, of Rapid City, was arrested for one count of possessing, manufacturing or distributing of child pornography following a search executed by local law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

