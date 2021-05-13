Rapid City man arrested for possession of child pornography

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man associated with a youth camp at Thunderhead Falls has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
Javier Clark Moreno, 40-years-old, of Rapid City, was arrested for one count of possessing, manufacturing or distributing of child pornography following a search executed by local law enforcement.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
