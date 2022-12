RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins, of Rapid City, in connection to the fatal November 20 shooting of 28-year-old Jon Walter II.

Police say on Nov. 20 they were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th St. for a reported shooting, where they found Walter II dead.

Police say they have determined that Hopkins had shot Walter II and Hopkins was arrested on the evening of Dec. 27.

He has been charged with 2nd degree manslaughter.