RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old man is behind bars after Rapid City police say he stole a pickup while intoxicated.

Officers spotted the vehicle shortly after it was reported stolen early this morning.

Police tried to stop it, but the driver kept going.

Police say he eventually got out of the moving pickup and ran.

The pickup crashed through two chain-link fences and into a parked vehicle before coming to a stop.

Police arrested Francis Bigcrow the 3rd a short time later.

He faces several charges and was wanted on an active warrant.