RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another person has been arrested in connection with federal and state law enforcement’s sex trafficking operation during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

35-year-old Burton Dave Chief Junior of Rapid City is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court papers say Chief was contacting who he thought were 13 and 14-year-old girls for sex.

Both were undercover agents.

If convicted, Chief faces up to 30 years in federal prison.