RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man admits to possessing over 470 images or videos of child pornography.

68-year-old Donald Shepersky hasn’t entered the guilty plea yet but has signed documents admitting to the crime.

In the plea agreement, Shepersky faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a 250-thousand dollar fine, and 5 years to life of supervised release.