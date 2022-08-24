RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Tuesday shooting in Rapid City has led to an arrest for attempted murder, according to the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD).

Police say 21-year-old Alize West of Rapid City was arrested following an August 23 incident in which officers responded to the area of 17 York Street around 4:55 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. They found that two men had been in an argument, and while one, identified as 19-year-old Jace Runsagainst, also of Rapid City, got into a Dodge pickup, the passenger (West) brandished a gun and fired several shots in the direction of the other man before the vehicle fled.

The pickup was located shortly afterward, and Runsagainst was detained.

Police say a handgun matching the description given by witnesses was also found in the pickup, and officers learned that West had been dropped off prior to the pickup being stopped.

West was located by police in a residence in the 600 block of Wood Avenue, and placed under arrest for attempted murder, discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle, and discharge of a firearm at a structure.

Runsagainst was also arrested as an accessory to the crime, and both were taken to the Pennington County Jail.