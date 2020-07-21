Rapid City man arrested following shooting incident Monday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been arrested and is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder after a shooting incident that happened Monday.

Around 6:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of E. Highway 44 for a report of a shooting that had occurred. Police noticed a vehicle leaving the residence and pulled it over. Police determined two out of the four people in the vehicle had been shot. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and a passenger was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say after speaking to witnesses, they determined the shooter to be 29-year-old Arlen Hatten. Authorities located Hatten and placed him under arrest.

The incident continues to be investigated by authorities. Additional charges are pending in the case.