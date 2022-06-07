PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been arrested after firing a handgun at construction workers, according to info from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road for a report of a man shooting at construction workers in the area.

Several deputies and Highway Patrol troopers converged on the area, and 53-year-old Carl George Relf of Rapid City was arrested.

Relf has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault, and is accused of pointing a handgun at construction workers and others, and firing at least a couple of rounds.

The case has been turned over to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with additional information or witnessing the event should contact Investigator Jodi Glasgow at (605) 394-6115.