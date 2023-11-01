RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old Rapid City man is behind bars in connection with several hit and runs.

Police say Tuesday afternoon, they received a report of a possible drunk driver who had hit several vehicles.

Witnesses say the driver stopped the car and ran away.

Officers arrested Francis Good Lance.

Police say he smelled of alcohol and was unsteady when standing or walking.

A search of the vehicle turned up multiple open containers of alcohol.

Good Lance was arrested for his 3rd DUI.