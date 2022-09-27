RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond.

28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City.

Police say the brother and sister were in a car with several others when the siblings got into a physical fight when Nicklaus then strangled his sister Danielle.

According to authorities, the group drove to the Rushmore Crossing shopping center before calling 911.