SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of starting a wildfire in 2021.

U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced that 22-year-old Dillon Rose has pled not guilty to charges of Causing a Fire, Use of a Motor Vehicle off Designated Roadways, and Careless and Reckless Driving.

Rose’s indictment alleges that on March 6, 2021, Rose carelessly and recklessly operated a motor vehicle off a designated roadway on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands and caused a fire that burned approximately

2,600 acres.

If found guilty, Rose faces up to six months in custody and/or a $15,000 fine, and $10 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.