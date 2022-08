RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman will appear in court.

James Jumping Eagle is charged with First Degree Murder and Second-Degree Rape in the death of Reta McGovern. She was found in her home on February 10th, 2021.

Police say there was a cut to her throat.

The appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.