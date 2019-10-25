Rapid City man accused of charging the government for repairs that never happened

Federal investigators say they have cracked the case of a windshield repairman.

Robert Bland, who owns Motive Magic in Rapid City, is facing an 18 count indictment accusing him of charging the government hundreds of thousands of dollars for work he allegedly never did.

According to newly unsealed court papers obtained by KELOLAND News, between January of 2010 and March of 2018, Bland billed the government for fixing windshields and repairing rock chips on over 2,578 hundred windshields amounting to $271,383.

The court documents allege in one case, their investigation showed 170 government vehicles received five or more windshield repairs; some within a few weeks of each other.

So how did Bland get away with it for so long? According to court papers, all he had to do was submit his vendor number, the GSA government tag number that the supposed repair was done on and the dollar amount, as long as it was under $100.

Investigators say they were tipped off in the case when an audit in 2017 revealed that the only vendor with more windshield repairs than Motive Magic was the nationwide company Safelite AutoGlass, which they thought was odd because Motive Magic was in Rapid City, where there is not a large concentration of GSA vehicles.