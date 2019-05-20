Rapid City mall welcomes new tenants after recent departures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City mall has faced departures from major retailers and even a potential foreclosure as many national companies are reducing their numbers of stores or closing entirely.

But the Rushmore Mall has seen new businesses and even a museum look to fill its empty spaces.

Local businessman John Johnson opened Trader’s Market last month inside the mall’s former Sears store. The market serves as a space for artisans to sell their work or entrepreneurs to build retail businesses.

Johnson is also working on opening a museum to memorialize Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. The museum to open Aug. 1 will occupy the former store of women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe.

A Native American youth outreach and cultural center called I. AM. Legacy also recently opened in the mall.