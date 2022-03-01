RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City already has summer on its mind. After a challenging few years, the city is getting a head start on hiring seasonal workers.

It might still be the middle of winter, but Rapid City is already hiring seasonal workers for the summer.

“A place where I grew up, a place that I call home, it’s a great opportunity to give back to the city,” Lowe said.

Manager Doug Lowe says the Recreation Division is looking for lifeguards, ice skating instructors, golf course workers, and more.

Each year, his department hires about 140 employees. They’re still looking to fill around 40.

“We got put on a hiring freeze two years ago and just trying to recoup where we left off at it’s just been a struggle. Along with everybody else needing employees and wages continuing to go up and up,” Lowe said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it’s been challenging to find seasonal workers here in Rapid City.

The parks division is still looking to hire almost all of its staff.

“We are trying to be a little more competitive with our wages so hopefully that will help. And what better job can you have to be outside, taking in the parks and having fun while you are working,” Scott Anderson, Parks Division Manager, said.

By getting a jump start on the hiring process, the city is hopeful it will fill all of its positions for the busy summer season.

The Parks and Recreation Department says the seasonal positions are great first-job opportunities, as well as any level of experience.