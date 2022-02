RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Officials say 13-year-old Kyren Mesteth was reported missing Thursday evening. He was last seen in the 600 block of East Indiana Street wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call police at 605-394-4131.