RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More people in Western KELOLAND seem to be taking advantage of their local library.

Paul Wounded Head has been using the Rapid City Library for decades.

He says there is nothing better than a good book.

“I enjoy reading books and I enjoy reading the newspaper. That’s why I come here,” Wounded Head said.

That seems to be the case for many other library-goers. Last year, people checked out more than half a million books, DVDs, audiobooks and magazines in Rapid City.

“I think it’s important to realize the library is offering a lot more services than just checking out books. It’s online research through databases, digital library, research using our microfilm, it’s using our maker space, and our vinyl cutter, 3D printer and a sewing machine even,” Tapper said.

Last year, there was a 31% increase in people getting library cards versus 2020.

“It was just a really good year for people using the library,” Tapper said.

Now that books have no official late fees, public relations coordinator Laurinda Tapper says it could be another busy year ahead.

“It’s been well-received in the community and we just didn’t want it to be a barrier for people to access educational materials,” Tapper said.

“I think it’s good and something that is needed in this city and I hope the library never goes away,” Wounded Head said.

The Rapid City Library started its “No-Late-Fee” Policy on January 1st of this year.